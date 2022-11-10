Closing bell: Sensex dips 419 points to close at 60,553.60, Nifty below 18,000; Metal, Auto and PSU fall 1-2%

Closing bell: Sensex dips 419 points, Nifty below 18,000; Metal, Auto and PSU fall 1-2% | Representative Image

Indian equity markets following the global cue closed in the red, with Sensex down by 479.95 points at 60,553.60 and Nifty down 145.70 points at 18,011.30.

The negative movement is due to the low global market, nervousness around US inflation data and crash in cryptocurrency.

The major losers include Tata Motors with nearly 5 per cent dip, Axis Bank down by 4 per cent dip, Tech Mahindra with nearly 4 per cent dip and Reliance with 1.21 per cent down.

Banking, auto and IT stocks have been in the red after going down by 1-2 per cent.

The drop in Axis Bank is due to the central government's sale of its 1.55 per cent shares.

However, Bharti Airtel, HDFC bank, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Kotak Mahindra have been in the positive.

11 of Nifty stocks were in the green, whereas 39 went down.

Indian Rupee

Indian rupee closed 38 paise lower at 81.81 per dollar. It went down for the first time in three days. It opened at 81.64 and fell to 81.92 but it closed 0.46% lower. It was on October 20 that the Rupee hit a record low of 83.29.