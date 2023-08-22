Closing Bell: Sensex Below 65,500, Nifty Ends Day at 19,396.45 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on flat note.

The Sensex flat 3.94 points to end the day at 65,220.03 and the Nifty was at 19,396.45, up by 2.85 points.

Nifty Bank slips 8.75 points to 43,993.25.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, ITC, Wipro, M&M, Larsen were the top gainers.

Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, TCS, ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Adani Enterpris, HDFC Life, ITC, NTPC, Hero Motocorp were among the major gainers and BPCL, Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, SBI were among the losers.

