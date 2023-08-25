Closing Bell: Markets End Week In Red; Sensex Below 64,000, Nifty At 19,243 | Unsplash Maxim Hopman

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 457.41 points to end the week at 64,794.93 and the NSE Nifty index went down by 143.70 points to end at the day at 19,243.

Nifty Bank also slipped 329.15 points on Friday to close at 44,167.05.

Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among the top gainers, whereas L&T, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid and ITC were among the laggards.

Rupee

The rupee reversed its three-day rally and depreciated by 13 paise to settle at 82.69 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking strong American currency and negative equity markets.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)