Closing Bell: Markets End Lower; Sensex At 62,917.63, Nifty At 18,774.45 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Sensex closes at 62,917.63, down by 310.08 and Nifty at 18,774.45 with a loss of 75.05 points. Nestle, Mahindra and Mahindra, ITC, HCL Tech and Asian Paint were the top gainers whereas Wipro, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank were amongst the losers.

Among sectors, the bank and realty index fell 1 per cent each, whereas IT index was down 0.5 per cent. However, pharma index went up 1 per cent and FMCG index was up 0.5 per cent.