Closing bell: Markets end higher; Sensex at 61,756.10, Nifty at 18,259.30 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Tuesday closed in green with Sensex up by 178.87 points at 61,940.20, Nifty was at 18,311.75 gaining 45.80 points. IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance and NTPC were among the gainers whereas HCL Tech, L&T, TCS, Titan and Tata Steel were among the losers.