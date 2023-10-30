Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 64,112.65, Nifty Above 19,000 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Monday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 329.85 points or 0.52 per cent, to close at 64,112.65. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 93.65 points or 0.49 per cent to end the day at 19,140.90.

Nifty Bank gained 257.15 points or 0.60 per cent at 43,039.15.

From the Sensex pack,UltraTech Cement, Reliance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers.Tata Motors, Maruti, Axis Bank, M&M, and NTPC were among the laggards.

Markets on Monday Morning

The markets opened flat on Monday with Sensex at 63,797.42, up by 14.62 points and Nifty was at 19,050.90 with a jump of 3.60 points.