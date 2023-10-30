 Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 64,112.65, Nifty Above 19,000
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 64,112.65, Nifty Above 19,000

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 64,112.65, Nifty Above 19,000

From the Sensex pack,UltraTech Cement, Reliance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers.Tata Motors, Maruti, Axis Bank, M&M, and NTPC were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 64,112.65, Nifty Above 19,000 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Monday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 329.85 points or 0.52 per cent, to close at 64,112.65. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 93.65 points or 0.49 per cent to end the day at 19,140.90.

Nifty Bank gained 257.15 points or 0.60 per cent at 43,039.15.

From the Sensex pack,UltraTech Cement, Reliance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers.Tata Motors, Maruti, Axis Bank, M&M, and NTPC were among the laggards.

Markets on Monday Morning

The markets opened flat on Monday with Sensex at 63,797.42, up by 14.62 points and Nifty was at 19,050.90 with a jump of 3.60 points.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 63,797.42, Nifty Above 19,000
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Motors Wins Arbitration Case Against West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation

Tata Motors Wins Arbitration Case Against West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: TVS Motor Net Profit Rises To ₹415.93 Cr; P&G Net Profit Jumps To ₹210.69...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: TVS Motor Net Profit Rises To ₹415.93 Cr; P&G Net Profit Jumps To ₹210.69...

Zee Entertainment Case: SAT Sets Aside SEBI Order Against Punit Goenka

Zee Entertainment Case: SAT Sets Aside SEBI Order Against Punit Goenka

Aditya Birla Capital Allots 40,960 Equity Shares Through Stock Options

Aditya Birla Capital Allots 40,960 Equity Shares Through Stock Options

TVS Motor Profit After Tax Crosses ₹1,000 Crs For The First Time In H1 FY23-24

TVS Motor Profit After Tax Crosses ₹1,000 Crs For The First Time In H1 FY23-24