Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Negative; Sensex At 65,629.24, Nifty Below 19,700 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note with Nifty below 19,700.

The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 247.78 points or 0.38 percent to end the day at 65,629.24. The NSE Nifty went down by 58.95 points or 0.3 percent to end the day at 19,612.15 .

The Nifty Bank was down 138.95 points or 0.32 percent to 443,749.75.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, LT, and Bajaj Finserv were among the top gainers. Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, NTPC, and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Bajaj Auto, LTIM, Nestle India, HeroMoto Corp, UltraTech Cement were among the major gainers, whereas Wipro, Tech Mahindra, UPL, Sun Pharma and NTPC were among the losers.

Markets on Thursday morning

The markets on Thursday morning opened lower with Sensex at 65,472.5, down by 404.44 points and Nifty was at 19,556.65, down by 114.45 points.