Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Negative; Sensex At 65,601.15, Nifty Below 19,600

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note with Nifty below 19,600.

The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 517.54 points or 0.78 percent to end the day at 65,601.15. The NSE Nifty went down by 165 points or 0.84 percent to end the day at 19,551.45.

The Nifty Bank fell by 319.70 points or 0.72 percent to 44,268.60.

From the Sensex pack, LT, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, and NTPC were among the top gainers. Tech Mahindra, Asian Paint, Wipro, Infosys, and M&M were among the laggards.

Top gainers and losers - BSE | bseindia.com

From the Nifty 50 pack, LT, ONGC, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Power Grid were among the major gainers, whereas Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, LTIM, Divis Lab, and Wipro were among the losers.

Top gainers and losers - NSE | nseindia.com

Markets on Thursday morning

The markets rose on Thursday with Sensex at 66,264.42, up by 145.73 points and Nifty was at 19,748.15 with a gain of 31.70 points.

