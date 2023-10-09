Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Negative; Sensex At 65,512.39, Nifty Below 19,500 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note with Nifty below 19,500.

The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 483.24 points or 0.73 percent to end the day at 65,512.39. The NSE Nifty went down by 156.65 points or 0.8 percent to end the day at 19,496.85.

The Nifty Bank fell by 491.65 points or 1.11 percent to 43,868.95.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, TCS and Hindustan Unilever were among the top gainers. M&M, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, SBI, and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Dr Reddy's Lab, HCL Tech, Tata Consumer, ONGC, and Hindustan Unilever were among the major gainers, whereas Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Life, M&M, BPCL were among the losers.

Markets on Monday morning

The markets fell on Monday with Sensex at 65,532.67, down by 462.96 points and Nifty was at 19,524.95 with a loss of 128.55 points.

