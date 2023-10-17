 Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Green; Sensex at 66,439.32; Nifty at 19,817.70
The Nifty Bank was also went up by 215.50 points or 0.49 percent to 44,441.40 with Kotak Bank being the highest gainer.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
The markets after being in the red on Monday closed higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 66,439.32, up by 272.39 points and Nifty gaining 85.95 points at 19,817.70. Power Grid, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finerv and ITC were the major gainers whereas Tata Motors, L&T, IndusInd Bank, TCS and JSW Steel were among the losers.

The Nifty Bank was also went up by 215.50 points or 0.49 percent to 44,441.40 with Kotak Bank being the higher gainer.

