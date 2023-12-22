Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Green On December 22; Sensex At 71,106.96, Nifty Above 21,300 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Friday ended the week on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 241.86 points or 0.34 per cent, to close at 71,106.96. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 94.35 points or 0.44 per cent to end the day at 21,349.40.

Nifty Bank fell 48.30 points or 0.73 per cent at 47,491.85.

From the Sensex pack, Wipri, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Maruti, and Tata Steel were among the top gainers. SBI, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Wipro, HCL Tech, Hindalco, Tata Motors, and Hero MotoCorp were among the gainers, whereas Grasim, SBI, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, and ICICI Bank were among the losers.

Market on Friday morning

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 70,883.76, up by 18.66 points, and Nifty at 21,265.50, up by 10.45 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 47,807.45, down by 32.70points or 0.07 per cent.