Closing bell: Markets close near day's high; Sensex at 60,071.77, Nifty at 17,743.40 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Markets on Monday closed in green with Sensex closed at 60,071.77, up by 416.71 points and Nifty closed 119.35 points up at 17,743.40. Wipro, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Titan and SBI were the gainers for the day whereas Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Maruti and Sun Pharma were amongst the losers.

IndusInd Bank reported a 49.8 per cent jump in profit at Rs 2,040.5 crore and Bank of Maharashtra posted a net profit of Rs 840 crore with a jump of 136 per cent year-on-year.

Through the day information technology and financials were among the gainers whereas healthcare index dropped by 0.6 per cent.