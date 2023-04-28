Closing bell: Markets close in green; Sensex at 61,112.44, Nifty at 18,052.70 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Friday closed in green for the third consecutive day with Sensex up by 463.06 points at 61,112.44, Nifty was at 18,052.70 with a gain of 137.65 points. Wipro, Nestle, ITC, LT and Reliance were among the gainers whereas Mahindra and Mahindra, HDFC, HUL, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 149.95 points or 0.84 per cent to finish at 18,065.

Global market

In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading lower. The US markets ended with significant gains on Thursday.

Indian Rupee

The rupee pared all its initial gains to settle lower by 3 paise at 81.82 (provisional) against the US currency on Friday amid a strong greenback overseas.

Oil prices

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.45 per cent to USD 78.72 per barrel.

FIIs

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,652.95 crore, according to exchange data.