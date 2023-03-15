 Closing bell: Market slumps after positive start; Sensex at 57,573.25, Nifty at 16,966.55
Nifty bank shed close to 1 per cent with Bank of Baroda, SBI and IndusInd Bank dragging it down.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
On Wednesday, the market closed in red after having a positive start with Sensex down by 326 points at 57,573.25 and Nifty was down at 16,966,55 with a slump of 76.75 points.

The top gainers in Sensex were Titan, L&T and Kotak Bank with Reliance, Maruti and NTPC being the losers.

The top gainers in Nifty include Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and Tata Steel whereas the top losers include HUL, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank.

