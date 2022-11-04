Closing Bell: Market end on positive note; metals outshine | Representative Image

The Benchmark indices ended in green on Friday after being in red for past two days. This was thanks to the continuous buying from foreign institutional investors and a largely positive trend in Asian and European markets.

BSE Sensex climbed 113.95 points and settled at 60,950.36 where as NSE Nifty ended 64.45 points higher at 18,117.15.

The winners from the Sensex pack include Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, State bank of India, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Wipro.

On the other hand Dr. Reddy's slipped 1.5 per cent, while Hindustan Unilever, HDFC bank and Infosys were other notable losers.

NSE metal index surged over 4 per cent and the PSU bank and Media indices were up by a per cent. Pharma index however went down by a per cent.

With the earnings reports coming out Adani Enterprises stocks surged by 6.7 per cent, Amara Raja Batteries soared by 9.5 per cent and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited went down by 3.5 per cent.