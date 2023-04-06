Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 155 points, Nifty at 17600 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the indices ended on a positive note, with Nifty at 17600.

The Sensex was up 155.49 points or 0.26% at 59844.80 and the Nifty was up 43.05 points or 0.25% at 17600.10.

Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, and Sun Pharma were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were HCL Technologies, ONGC, Titan Company, Tech Mahindra, and ICICI Bank.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, real estate added 3%, while IT and metal down 0.5% each.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.5% each.