 Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 155 points, Nifty at 17600
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 155 points, Nifty at 17600

Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 155 points, Nifty at 17600

Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, and Sun Pharma were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 155 points, Nifty at 17600 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the indices ended on a positive note, with Nifty at 17600.

The Sensex was up 155.49 points or 0.26% at 59844.80 and the Nifty was up 43.05 points or 0.25% at 17600.10.

Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, and Sun Pharma were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were HCL Technologies, ONGC, Titan Company, Tech Mahindra, and ICICI Bank.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, real estate added 3%, while IT and metal down 0.5% each.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.5% each.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 155 points, Nifty at 17600

Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 155 points, Nifty at 17600

UPI may soon offer online loans with RBI's proposed updates

UPI may soon offer online loans with RBI's proposed updates

CRISIL raises Jindal Stainless’ outlook to AA-/Positive

CRISIL raises Jindal Stainless’ outlook to AA-/Positive

RHI Magnesita allots shares worth Rs 9,000 million to 57 institutional buyers

RHI Magnesita allots shares worth Rs 9,000 million to 57 institutional buyers

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders records a turnover of Rs 7,547 cr

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders records a turnover of Rs 7,547 cr