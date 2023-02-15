Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex gains 283 points, Nifty above 18000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today the benchmark indices ended on a positive note, with Nifty trading above 18000.

The Sensex was up 283.47 points or 0.46% at 61315.73 and the Nifty was up 92.85 points or 0.52% at 18022.70.

About 1,722 shares advanced, 1,657 shares declined, and 129 shares were unchanged.

Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the biggest losers included HUL, Sun Pharma, ITC, L&T, and ONGC.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

On the sectoral front, IT, auto and realty up 1% each.

BSE midcap index increased 0.7% and the smallcap index rose 0.4%.

