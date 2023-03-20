 Closing Bell: Indices end negative; Sensex down 301 points, Nifty around 17000
Closing Bell: Indices end negative; Sensex down 301 points, Nifty around 17000

Hindustan Unilever, BPCL, ITC, Divis Laboratories, and Kotak Bank were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices end negative; Sensex down 301 points, Nifty around 17000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note, with Nifty around 17000.

The Sensex was down 301.28 points or 0.52% at 57688.62 and the Nifty was down 97.45 points or 0.57% at 17002.60.

Hindustan Unilever, BPCL, ITC, Divis Laboratories, and Kotak Bank were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Bajaj Finserv, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, and Tata Steel.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

