Closing Bell: Indices end negative; Sensex down 301 points, Nifty around 17000

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note, with Nifty around 17000.
The Sensex was down 301.28 points or 0.52% at 57688.62 and the Nifty was down 97.45 points or 0.57% at 17002.60.
Hindustan Unilever, BPCL, ITC, Divis Laboratories, and Kotak Bank were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Bajaj Finserv, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, and Tata Steel.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)