Closing Bell: Indices End Negative; Sensex At 66,800.84, Nifty Below 20,000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on negative note with Nifty below 20,000.

The 30-share BSE Sensex sheds 796 points or 1.18 percent to end the day at 66,800.84. The NSE Nifty went down by 231.90 points or 1.15 percent to end at the day at 19,901.40.

The Nifty Bank fell by 539.25 points or 1.17 percent to 45,440.60.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, ITC, Axis Bank were among the top gainers. HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, Reliance, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Power Grid, Coal India, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Asian Paint were among the major gainers, whereas HDFC Bank,JSW Steel, Reliance, SBI Life, BPCL were among the losers.

Markets on Wednesday morning

The markets on Wednesday morning opened lower with Sensex at 67,151.33, down by 445.51 points and Nifty was at 19,991.90, down by 141.40 points.

Rupee

The Indian rupee rose 19 paise higher at 83.08 per dollar on Wednesday versus Monday's close of 83.27.