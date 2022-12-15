e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 878 points, Nifty above 18400

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 878 points, Nifty above 18400

Britannia Industries, Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life Insurance, NTPC, and Sun Pharma were the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices ended lower with Nifty above 18400.

The Sensex was down 878.88 points or 1.40% at 61799.03, and the Nifty was down 245.40 points or 1.32% at 18414.90.

About 1,360 shares advanced, 2,084 shares declined, and 117 shares were unchanged.

Britannia Industries, Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life Insurance, NTPC, and Sun Pharma were the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Tech Mahindra, Titan Company, Infosys, HDFC, and Eicher Motors.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex at 3:50 p.m

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex at 3:50 p.m | Source: BSE

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices lost 0.6-1%.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ramkrishna Forgings to buy up to 51% stake in TSUYO

Ramkrishna Forgings to buy up to 51% stake in TSUYO

Wipro signs multi-year digital transformation partnership with Finastra in the Middle East

Wipro signs multi-year digital transformation partnership with Finastra in the Middle East

6 non-BJP ruled states have not reduced VAT on petroleum products: Govt

6 non-BJP ruled states have not reduced VAT on petroleum products: Govt

Cummins appoints Anjali Pandey as group COO for India

Cummins appoints Anjali Pandey as group COO for India

Clinical trial platform launched by TCS bags Indian pharma award

Clinical trial platform launched by TCS bags Indian pharma award