Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 878 points, Nifty above 18400

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended lower with Nifty above 18400.

The Sensex was down 878.88 points or 1.40% at 61799.03, and the Nifty was down 245.40 points or 1.32% at 18414.90.

About 1,360 shares advanced, 2,084 shares declined, and 117 shares were unchanged.

Britannia Industries, Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life Insurance, NTPC, and Sun Pharma were the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Tech Mahindra, Titan Company, Infosys, HDFC, and Eicher Motors.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex at 3:50 p.m | Source: BSE

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices lost 0.6-1%.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red.