Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 7 points, Nifty below 17000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on negative note with Nifty below 17000.

The Sensex was down 7.25 points or 0.01% at 57646.61 and the Nifty was down 22.75 points or 0.13% at 16962.95.

About 1,020 shares advanced, 2,438 shares declined and 97 shares were unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, UPL, Power Grid Corporation, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Hero MotoCorp.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Except for metal, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with IT, auto, power, real estate, and oil & gas down 0.8-1%.

The BSE midcap index declined 0.4% and the smallcap index fell 0.8%.