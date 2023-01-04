Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 636 points, Nifty around 18000

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Follow us on

Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices end lower with Nifty around

The Sensex was down 636.75 points or 1.04% at 60657.45 and Nifty was down 189.06 points or 1.04% at 18042.95.

About 1,154 shares advanced, 2,230 shares declined, and 135 shares were unchanged.

Divis Lab, Maruti, HDFC Life, Eicher Motors, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were JSW Steel, Hindalco, Coal India, Tata Steel, and ONGC.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

All the sectoral indices ended in the red.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices down nearly 1% each.