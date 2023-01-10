Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 583 points, Nifty below 18000

Today, the benchmark indices end lower, with Nifty below 18000.
The Sensex was down 583.46 points or 0.96% at 60163.85 and the Nifty was down 176.35 points or 0.97% at 17924.85.
About 1,376 shares advanced, 2,027 shares declined, and 152 shares were unchanged.
Tata Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco Industries, Power Grid Corp, and Divis Labs were the major gainers on the Nifty, while the major losers were Adani Enterprises, Bharati Airtel, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports, and SBI.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 0.5% each.
Among sectors, PSU Bank index down over 2%, while Nifty Bank and Infra indices down 1% each.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)