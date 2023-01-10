e-Paper Get App
Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 583 points, Nifty below 18000

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 583 points, Nifty below 18000
Today, the benchmark indices end lower, with Nifty below 18000.

The Sensex was down 583.46 points or 0.96% at 60163.85 and the Nifty was down 176.35 points or 0.97% at 17924.85.

About 1,376 shares advanced, 2,027 shares declined, and 152 shares were unchanged.

Tata Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco Industries, Power Grid Corp, and Divis Labs were the major gainers on the Nifty, while the major losers were Adani Enterprises, Bharati Airtel, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports, and SBI.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 0.5% each.

Among sectors, PSU Bank index down over 2%, while Nifty Bank and Infra indices down 1% each. 

