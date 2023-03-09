e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 570 points, Nifty below 17590

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 570 points, Nifty below 17590

Tata Steel, Larsen and Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals, and Axis Bank were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 570 points, Nifty below 17590 | File: Representative image

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note, with Nifty below 17890.

The Sensex was down 570.07 points or 0.94% at 59778.02 and the Nifty was down 168.70 points or 0.95% at 17585.70.

About 1,558 shares advanced, 1,858 shares declined, and 112 shares were unchanged.

Tata Steel, Larsen and Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals, and Axis Bank were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, M&M, SBI Life Insurance, Reliance Industries, and Adani Ports.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

FMCG, Realty, auto and IT down 1% each, while buying was seen in the metal and power sectors.

The BSE midcap index shed 0.6 and smallcap index fell 0.2%.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PSP Projects gets work orders for projects worth ₹1.2 bln

PSP Projects gets work orders for projects worth ₹1.2 bln

Infosys collaborates with mobility specialist ZF to revamp supply chain operations

Infosys collaborates with mobility specialist ZF to revamp supply chain operations

Maharashtra Budget 2023: Fadnavis allocates Rs 36,000 cr for infrastructure projects

Maharashtra Budget 2023: Fadnavis allocates Rs 36,000 cr for infrastructure projects

Maharashtra Budget 2023: VAT on ATF cut by 8% for Mumbai and Pune to reduce flight costs

Maharashtra Budget 2023: VAT on ATF cut by 8% for Mumbai and Pune to reduce flight costs

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 570 points, Nifty below 17590

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 570 points, Nifty below 17590