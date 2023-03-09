Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 570 points, Nifty below 17590 | File: Representative image

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note, with Nifty below 17890.

The Sensex was down 570.07 points or 0.94% at 59778.02 and the Nifty was down 168.70 points or 0.95% at 17585.70.

About 1,558 shares advanced, 1,858 shares declined, and 112 shares were unchanged.

Tata Steel, Larsen and Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals, and Axis Bank were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, M&M, SBI Life Insurance, Reliance Industries, and Adani Ports.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

FMCG, Realty, auto and IT down 1% each, while buying was seen in the metal and power sectors.

The BSE midcap index shed 0.6 and smallcap index fell 0.2%.