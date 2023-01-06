Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 452 points, Nifty around 17800

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices end lower, with Nifty around 17800.

The Sensex was down 452.90 points or 0.75% at 59900.37, and the Nifty was down 132.70 points or 0.74% at 17859.45.

About 1,392 shares advanced, 2,007 shares declined, and 128 shares were unchanged.

Britannia, Reliance, M&M, BPCL, and ONGC were the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were JSW Steel, TCS, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Tech Mahindra.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE