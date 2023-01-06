Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 452 points, Nifty around 17800

e-Paper Get App
Britannia, Reliance, M&M, BPCL, and ONGC were the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices end lower, with Nifty around 17800.

The Sensex was down 452.90 points or 0.75% at 59900.37, and the Nifty was down 132.70 points or 0.74% at 17859.45.

About 1,392 shares advanced, 2,007 shares declined, and 128 shares were unchanged.

Britannia, Reliance, M&M, BPCL, and ONGC were the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were JSW Steel, TCS, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Tech Mahindra.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

