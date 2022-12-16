Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 415 points at ,Nifty below 18300

e-Paper Get App
Tata Motors, HUL, Nestle India, HDFC Bank, and UPL were the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 03:45 PM IST
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note, with Nifty below 18300.

The Sensex was down 415.27 points or 0.67% at 61383.76 and Nifty was down 140.05 points or 0.76% at 18274.85.

About 1,391 shares advanced, 2,026 shares declined, and 125 shares were unchanged.

Tata Motors, HUL, Nestle India, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and UPL were the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were Adani Ports, M&M, BPCL, Asian Paints, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

All the sectoral indices closed in red.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices each lost 1%.

