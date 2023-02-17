Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 331 points, Nifty below 17950 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices end on a negative note, with Nifty below 17950.

The Sensex was down 331.44 points or 0.54% at 60988.07 and the Nifty was down 93.45 points or 0.52% at 17942.40.

About 1,468 shares advanced, 1893 shares declined, and 136 shares were unchanged.

L&T, UltraTech Cement, BPCL, Asian Paints, and Grasim Industries were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, SBI Life Insurance, and HDFC Life.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Except for capital goods, all other sectoral indices ended in the red.

