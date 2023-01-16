Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 167 points at 60093, Nifty below 17900 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note, with Nifty below 17900.

The Sensex was down 167.8 points or 0.28% at 60093.38 and the Nifty was down 64.95 points or 0.36% at 17891.65.

About 1,658 shares advanced, 1,844 shares declined, and 169 shares were unchanged.

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and Hero MotoCorp were the major gainers on Nifty, while the too losers were Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, and TCS.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, except IT, power and PSU bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the red.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on flat note.

