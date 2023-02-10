Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 123 points, Nifty at 17850 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a lower note with Nifty around 17850 after a volatile session.

The Sensex was down 123.52 points or 0.20% at 60682.70, and the Nifty was down 37 points or 0.21% at 17856.50.

About 1,821 shares advanced, 1547 shares declined, and 148 shares were unchanged.

Tata Motors, UPL, Cipla, Hero Moto Corp, and L&T were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, and Coal India.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, power index down 0.8%, metal index fell 1.5% each, while realty index added 1.5%.

The BSE midcap index ended flat, while smallcap index rose 0.4%.

