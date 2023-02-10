e-Paper Get App
Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 123 points, Nifty at 17850

Tata Motors, UPL, Cipla, Hero Moto Corp, and L&T were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 123 points, Nifty at 17850 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices ended on a lower note with Nifty around 17850 after a volatile session.

The Sensex was down 123.52 points or 0.20% at 60682.70, and the Nifty was down 37 points or 0.21% at 17856.50.

About 1,821 shares advanced, 1547 shares declined, and 148 shares were unchanged.

Tata Motors, UPL, Cipla, Hero Moto Corp, and L&T were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, and Coal India.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, power index down 0.8%, metal index fell 1.5% each, while realty index added 1.5%.

The BSE midcap index ended flat, while smallcap index rose 0.4%.

