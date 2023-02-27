Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 109 points, Nifty around 17400 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note with Nifty around 17400.

The Sensex was down 109.38 points or 0.18% at 59354.55 and the Nifty was down 56.95 points or 0.33% at 17408.85.

ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid Corporation, SBI, and HDFC Life were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, UPL, Tata Steel, and Infosys.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Except for the banking and real estate sectors, all other sectoral indices finished lower.

The BSE midcap index fell 0.6%, while the smallcap index fell 1%.