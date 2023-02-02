e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices end in mixed notes; Sensex up 224 points, Nifty down 5 points at 17610

Closing Bell: Indices end in mixed notes; Sensex up 224 points, Nifty down 5 points at 17610

ITC, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, HUL and Infosys were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices end in mixed notes; Sensex up 224 points, Nifty down 5 points at 17610 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices ended in mixed notes, with Sensex positive and Nifty closing at 17610.

The Sensex is up 224.16 points or 0.38% at 59932.24 and the Nifty was down 5.90 points or 0.03% at 17610.40. 

ITC, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, HUL, and Infosys were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, UPL, HDFC Life, and Divis Labs.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, FMCG and information technology indices gained 1-2%, while power, oil & gas, metal indices fell 1-4%.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended marginally higher.

RECENT STORIES

Godrej Properties allocates 4,065 equity stocks to employees

Godrej Properties allocates 4,065 equity stocks to employees

Real Estate Sector relieved with PMYA Yojana scheme: Ashok Chhajer,CMD, Arihant Superstructures...

Real Estate Sector relieved with PMYA Yojana scheme: Ashok Chhajer,CMD, Arihant Superstructures...

Closing Bell: Indices end in mixed notes; Sensex up 224 points, Nifty down 5 points at 17610

Closing Bell: Indices end in mixed notes; Sensex up 224 points, Nifty down 5 points at 17610

Earnings 2023 LIVE: HDFC Bank net profit at Rs 3,690 cr; Dabur India net profit drops to Rs 476.65...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: HDFC Bank net profit at Rs 3,690 cr; Dabur India net profit drops to Rs 476.65...

India's retail giant Reliance becomes first to accept Digital Rupee

India's retail giant Reliance becomes first to accept Digital Rupee