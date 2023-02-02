Closing Bell: Indices end in mixed notes; Sensex up 224 points, Nifty down 5 points at 17610 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended in mixed notes, with Sensex positive and Nifty closing at 17610.

The Sensex is up 224.16 points or 0.38% at 59932.24 and the Nifty was down 5.90 points or 0.03% at 17610.40.

ITC, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, HUL, and Infosys were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, UPL, HDFC Life, and Divis Labs.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, FMCG and information technology indices gained 1-2%, while power, oil & gas, metal indices fell 1-4%.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended marginally higher.