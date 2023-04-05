 Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 606 points, Nifty above 17500
Larsen and Toubro, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and HDFC, were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a higher note, with Nifty above 17500.

The Sensex was up 606 points or 1.03% at 59712.78 and the Nifty was up 161.80 points or 0.93% at 17559.85.

About 2,540 shares advanced, 911 shares declined, and 106 shares were unchanged.

Larsen and Toubro, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and HDFC, were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the biggest losers were Eicher Motors, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Adani Enterprises, and NTPC.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, capital goods, FMCG and information technology indices rose 1-2%, while selling was seen in the power and PSU banks.

The BSE midcap index ended on a flat note, while smallcap index added 1%.

