Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 142 points, Nifty above 17890

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note, with Nifty above 17890 after a highly volatile session.

The Sensex was up 142.43 points or 0.23% at 60806.22 and the Nifty was up 22.20 points or 0.12% at 17893.90.

About 1,670 shares advanced, 1714 shares declined, and 142 shares were unchanged.

Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, Hindalco Industries, Asian Paints, and Infosys were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla, and JSW Steel.

Except for capital goods and information technology, all other sectors indexes finished in the negative.

Both the BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended the session.

