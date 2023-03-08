Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 139 points, Nifty above 17740 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note, with Nifty above 17740.

The Sensex was up 139.02 points or 0.23% at 60363.48 and the Nifty was up 36.45 points or 0.21% at 17747.90.

About 1,894 shares advanced, 1,502 shares declined, and 119 shares were unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, and Larsen and Toubro were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the biggest losers were Bajaj Finance, Hindalco Industries, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, and Infosys.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

The BSE midcap index up 0.65% and smallcap index up 0.3%.