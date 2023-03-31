Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 1031 points, Nifty above 17300 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note, with Nifty above 17300 on the last day of FY23.

The Sensex was up 1031.43 points or 1.78% at 58991.52 and the Nifty was up 272.40 points or 1.59% at 17353.10.

About 2,322 shares advanced, 1145 shares declined, and 108 shares were unchanged.

Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Infosys, ICICI Bank, and Tata Motors, were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, and Bajaj Finance.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Information Technology index up 2.5%, while auto, bank, FMCG, Capital Goods, Realty and Oil & Gas up 1% each.

The BSE midcap and the smallcap indices rose 1% each.