Closing Bell: Indices End Flat; Sensex At 66,022.61, Nifty Below 19,700 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices ended the day on a flat note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, gained 13.46 points or 0.02 percent, closed at 66,022.61. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, flat by 0.30 points to end the day at 19,674.55.

Nifty Bank gained 154.05 points or 0.35 percent at 44,766.10.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Bank, Asian Paint, and NTPC were among the top gainers. Infosys, M&M, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, and TCS Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer Products, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finserv and Kotak Bank were among the major gainers and Hindalco, SBI Life, Hero MotoCorp, Dr. Reddy's Lab and Infosys were among the losers.

Markets on Monday morning

The markets began the week flat with Sensex at 66,099, up by 90.05 points and Nifty was at 19,694.60 with a gain of 20.30 points.