Closing bell: Indices end at record closing high again; Sensex up 177 points, Nifty above 18600

HUL, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla and Britannia Industries were the major Nifty gainers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 03:44 PM IST
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, Benchmark indices ended on an all time high yet again with Nifty above 18600.

At Close, the Sensex was up 177.04 points or 0.28% at 62681.84, and the Nifty was up 55.20 points or 0.30% at 18618. About 1,653 shares have advanced, 1,717 shares declined, and 147 shares are unchanged.

HUL, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla and Britannia Industries were the major Nifty gainers while the big losers included IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti Suzuki and Power Grid Corporation.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed 0.3-0.4% each.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

FMCG and Metal indices rose 0.5-1%, while selling was seen in the auto, oil & gas and capital good stocks.

article-image

