Closing Bell: Indices end with Sensex up 154 points, Nifty at 17606 post-budget

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Closing Bell: Indices end with Sensex up 154 points, Nifty at 17606 post-budget | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices end in mixed cues, with Sensex positive and Nifty at 17606, after a highly volatile session after the budget effect.

The Sensex was up 158.18 points or 0.27% at 59708.08 and the Nifty is down 55.70 or 0.32% at 17606.45.

About 1,241 shares advanced, 2193 shares declined, and 106 shares were unchanged. 

ITC, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, and Tata Consumer Products were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while the major losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, and Bajaj Finserv.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, the metal, PSU Bank, oil and gas, and power indices are down 1-5%, while the information technology index gained 1%.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 1% each.

