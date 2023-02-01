Closing Bell: Indices end with Sensex up 154 points, Nifty at 17606 post-budget | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices end in mixed cues, with Sensex positive and Nifty at 17606, after a highly volatile session after the budget effect.

The Sensex was up 158.18 points or 0.27% at 59708.08 and the Nifty is down 55.70 or 0.32% at 17606.45.

About 1,241 shares advanced, 2193 shares declined, and 106 shares were unchanged.

ITC, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, and Tata Consumer Products were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while the major losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, and Bajaj Finserv.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, the metal, PSU Bank, oil and gas, and power indices are down 1-5%, while the information technology index gained 1%.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 1% each.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)