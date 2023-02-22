Closing Bell: Indices crash; Sensex down 927 points to59744, Nifty at 17552 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended negative with Nifty at 17552.

The Sensex was down 927.74 points or 1.53% at 59744.98, and the Nifty was down 274.10 points or 1.54% at 17552.60.

BSE midcap and the smallcap shed 1% each.

