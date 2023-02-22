e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices crash; Sensex down 927 points to59744, Nifty at 17552

Closing Bell: Indices crash; Sensex down 927 points to59744, Nifty at 17552

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices crash; Sensex down 927 points to59744, Nifty at 17552 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices ended negative with Nifty at 17552.

The Sensex was down 927.74 points or 1.53% at 59744.98, and the Nifty was down 274.10 points or 1.54% at 17552.60.

BSE midcap and the smallcap shed 1% each.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Zomato launches home-style cooked meal delivery service, starts Rs 89

Zomato launches home-style cooked meal delivery service, starts Rs 89

UP Budget 2023: Uttar Pradesh govt presents Rs 7 lakh crore budget for FY24

UP Budget 2023: Uttar Pradesh govt presents Rs 7 lakh crore budget for FY24

Layoff wave: McKinsey reportedly slashes 2,000 jobs from its administrative staff

Layoff wave: McKinsey reportedly slashes 2,000 jobs from its administrative staff

Closing Bell: Indices crash; Sensex down 927 points to59744, Nifty at 17552

Closing Bell: Indices crash; Sensex down 927 points to59744, Nifty at 17552

Adani shares crash with investors losing another Rs 40,000 crore after Wikipedia's claim

Adani shares crash with investors losing another Rs 40,000 crore after Wikipedia's claim