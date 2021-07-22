Clix Capital appoints Rakesh Kaul CEO, to take charge from August 16

Clix Capital today announced the appointment of Rakesh Kaul as its new Chief Executive Officer with effect from 16 August 2021. As the CEO, he will be responsible for all business verticals, reporting directly to the Board.

A 24-year veteran of the financial services sector, Kaul specializes in retail banking, wealth management, insurance, mortgages, etc. He joins Clix Capital from RHB Malaysia, where he led the consumer banking business for the group covering Malaysia and ASEAN markets.

“Be it Product Development, Sales & Distribution, Corporate Strategy, Business Management and Risk Management, Rakesh’s cross-functional exposure has been deep and diverse. He has tremendous experience in leading teams, managing businesses through change cycles, building scale and driving transformation,” said Pramod Bhasin, Chairman – Clix Capital.

Anil Chawla, Founder – Clix Capital stated, “I’m thrilled to have Rakesh in this role and look forward to collaborating and advancing our founding vision of bridging the credit gap among underserved and unserved cohorts, including MSMEs and new-to-credit consumers.”

Kaul, designated CEO – Clix Capital said, “We will focus on deploying cutting-edge technologies and insightful innovations in driving lending models responsive to end-customer needs.”