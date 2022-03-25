Cleartrip announces travel sale; deals on flights, hotels

Cleartrip, online travel platform, has announced massive discounts on travel with the Cleartrip Big Travel Sale! Live until March 22 to 31, the Big Travel Sale will offer deals on domestic flights, international and domestic hotels, and international flights.

Travellers can avail up to 25 percent off on domestic and international hotels and up to 12 percent off on all domestic flights, it said in a statement. On international flights, travellers can get up to 15 percent off on select destinations including UAE, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Thailand, and up to 10 percent off on all other international destinations.

Cleartrip will also offer limited-time flash sales every day till March 31, between 4 and 8 pm with flat 20 percent off to 5 select places including Goa, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Srinagar, and Guwahati.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:33 AM IST