Clean Science shares zoom over 98%; stock debuts at Rs 1,784.40

Shares of speciality chemical manufacturer Clean Science and Technology Ltd zoomed over 98 percent in debut trade on Monday against its issue price of Rs 900.

The company's stock debuted at Rs 1,784.40, registering a premium of 98.26 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

At the NSE, it listed at Rs 1,755, a jump of 95 percent.

Clean Science and Technology's initial public offer was subscribed 93.41 times earlier this month.

The Rs 1,546.62-crore initial public offering (IPO) was priced in a range of Rs 880-900 per share.

Clean Science Technology manufactures functionally critical specialty chemicals such as performance chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates and FMCG chemicals.

Its products are used as key starting level materials, as inhibitors, or as additives, by customers, for products.

The company is known for an established market position and dominant presence in key specialty chemical products, well-diversified clientele, and application of the products largely in industries manufacturing essentials which limits impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pune-based company's customers include manufacturers and distributors in India as well as other international markets including China, Europe, the United States of America, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan.

Nearly two-third of the company's revenues comes from exports.

