Citibank's investments head Niharika Tripathi joins fintech firm Wealthy.in

Weeks after raising a Series A round of funding, Wealthy.in has hired Niharika Tripathi as the Director of Products & Private Wealth. Tripathi’s appointment comes close on the heels of Jaya Singh, another senior woman executive who joined recently.

Tripathi worked at Citibank for over 14 years and was instrumental in creating and executing a strong AUM growth strategy and building sustainable portfolio solutions for clients. After completing her engineering in Mumbai, she did her MBA from NITIE and worked at IBM before moving to Citibank.

At Wealthy, Tripathi will focus on building a team of Wealth Management professionals and creating client-centric solutions as a part of the Product strategy.

“Niharika brings experience of building an institution. More importantly, she has the know-how of what is missing in the current ecosystem of Wealth Management. She will help us scale our hybrid approach beyond the top 1% of India,” said Aditya Agarwal, co-founder of Wealthy.in.

Speaking about her appointment, Niharika Tripathi said, “I believe the combined power of traditional wealth management and technology is the future of the wealth industry."

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 04:40 PM IST