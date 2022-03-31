Citibank India deal net positive for Axis Bank, says Yes Securities

Axis Bank (AXSB) announced a deal on Wednesday to acquire Citibank India’s (Citi) retail assets, which is net positive for AXSB from a business standpoint.

Yes Securities said the rationale for the deal makes sense for AXSB due to a variety of reasons:

AXSB has flagged complementarity in its own existing credit card business and Citi’s credit card business from a perspective of geographical focus and client category. While Citi’s credit card business has been focused on the top 8 cities, AXSB’s business has been more widely spread in this regard.

Customers at AXSB have been mass or mass affluent whereas those at Citi have been outright affluent. The credit card count, dues book and spend per card for the combined entity would be higher by 31 percent, 57 percent and 17 percent, respectively.

Secondly, AXSB also gets Citi’s wealth management business, where it also sees complementarity. Here, AXSB’s Rs 2.67 trillion wealth AUM stands to grow 42 percent.

Third, the deal provides a fillip to liability granularity as Citi’s Rs 502bn deposits book, with 81 percent CASA, would enhance CASA ratio by 201 bps to 47 percent.

Apart from these, AXSB also stands to add a 3,600-strong high-quality workforce and Citi’s world-class Citiphone services. In addition, management has also flagged synergies due to cross sell opportunities and on the cost side, due to scale and discontinuation of payout to Citi’s global parent.

Integration of Citi’s business will be a key monitorable but importantly, there is some downside protection built into the deal for AXSB.

The cost to Axis Bank for integrating its target would be Rs 15 billion. One part of the cost is the payout to Citi for providing services during the transition period, which would amount to Rs 12 billion. The integration cost would be borne for 2 years post-the closing of the deal and would be transitory in nature.

There is protection built into the deal for Axis Bank if parameters deteriorate compared with pro forma date of June 2021 and Axis would pay a lower price. Axis Bank would make this comparison as the assets get transferred to it on the LD1 (Legal Date 1), 9 to 12 months later. The intention is not to pay a lower price and both parties are aligned and incentivized to retain customers.

Yes Securities said it thinks that the deal will be RoE accretive in FY24E and raise our FY24E PAT estimate by 3.5 percent.

The credit card business from Citi would help enhance yield on advances for the combined entity, while also aiding fee income stream. Some synergies would also start to flow in from FY24E due to cross sell to the Citi customer base.

:We value the standalone bank at 2.5x FY23 P/BV for an FY22E/23E/24E RoE profile of 13.7/16.3/17.1 percent. We assign a value of Rs 105 per share to the subsidiaries, on SOTP," Yes Securities said.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 10:34 AM IST