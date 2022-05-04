Cisco’s Duo sets up data center in India for enhanced compliance

Duo, a cloud-based secure access provider which is now part of Cisco, today announced the launch of its first data center in India to help customers bolster their cyber defences and meet data localization requirements.

This is the latest in Cisco’s investments to build future-ready, data-compliant security infrastructure in India.

The launch of the data center in Mumbai is a part of Duo's global expansion strategy. The data center will enable all functionality from Duo’s zero-trust platform, including multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), VPN-less remote access, device trust, passwordless (in public preview), and adaptive risk-based policies. The local data center will allow businesses to enhance their performance by improving connection stability.

This move assumes significance as Indian companies – large and small – are accelerating their digital transformation. However, this brings about the challenge of keeping pace with an increasingly complex threat landscape. Recent Cisco survey found that 37 percent of cybersecurity technologies used by firms in India are considered outdated by their security leaders. Recognizing that the need to improve preparedness has never been greater, nearly nine in 10 Indian companies surveyed are investing in a zero-trust strategy - including passwordless security - to permit better agility, visibility, and control.

“As Indian organizations ramp up their security, they must focus on building a robust cloud-based, automated architecture to facilitate remote management of highly distributed users, applications, and networks. At Cisco, as we catalyze our transition to delivering a majority of our portfolio as a service, we are bringing Duo to more customers to help them not only prevent and respond to breaches but also be certain that their data is held securely within the region,” said Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC.

“The new data center doubles down on our continued commitment to India and will augment Cisco’s security capabilities to support the rising legion of hybrid businesses across the nation,” added Daisy.

The India data center is a part of a global network spread across APAC, Europe, and the United States. These investments position Duo for long-term success and ensure a consistent and elevated experience regardless of our customers' locations.

