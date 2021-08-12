e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 01:59 PM IST

Cipla gets USFDA nod for generic product for Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion

PTI
Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion is used in the treatment of inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery, Representational image | Cipla

Drug firm Cipla on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion, used in the treatment of inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery, in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product which is a generic version of Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation's Durezol, Cipla said in a statement.

The product is also used for the treatment of endogenous anterior uveitis.

According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Durezol had US sales of around $106 million for the 12-month period ending June 2021.

The product will be available for shipping soon, the Mumbai-based drug major said.

Shares of Cipla were trading 0.29 per cent up at Rs 912.90 apiece on the BSE

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 01:59 PM IST

