Cipla Allotts 47,205 Shares As ESOP

Cipla Limited on Thursday allotted 47,205 shares to employees stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 2 each were allocated under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2013-A and Cipla Employee Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme 2021 of the company.

Post the allocation, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company increased to Rs 1,61,46,20,580 consisting of 80,73,10,290 shares of Rs 2 each.

Cipla earnings

Cipla revenue grew at 18 percent driven by performance in India, US & South Africa and Core profitability expands by 230 bps with EBITDA growth of 31 percent. Robust growth across branded prescription, trade generics and consumer health over last year, resulting in growth in our One-India Franchise by 12 percent YoY.

Cipla shares

The shares of Cipla on Thursday afternoon at 1:28 pm IST were trading at Rs 1,232.40, down by 0.90 per cent.

