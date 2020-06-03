CII’s new officer bearers for 2020-2021: Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Uday Kotak; Tata Steel’s T V Narendran; and Bajaj Finserv’s Sanjiv Bajaj

Uday Kotak, Managing Director and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited takes over as President of CII for 2020-21. Meanwhile, T V Narendran, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel Limited, is named as the President Designate of CII for 2020-21. This year the role of Vice President will be with Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Limited.

Kotak takes over from Vikram Kirloskar, Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd., and Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor. He has been associated with CII for over two decades. Kotak was also the President- Designate for the last two years.

Meanwhile, T V Narendran, now the President Designate of CII for 2020-21, was the co-chair of the Mining and Metals Governors Council of the World Economic Forum. He is also a member from Indian side on BRICS Business Council and a member of the Indo-French CEO council.

Bajaj has been engaged with CII for many years at the Regional and National level. Bajaj was the Chairman of CII Western Region during 2019-20 and had led CII National Committees on Insurance and Pensions and CII Taskforce on Fintech.