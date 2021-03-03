CII Maharashtra announces new office bearers for the year 2021-2022

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Maharashtra on March 3, announced the new office bearers for the year 2021-2022. Sudhir Mutalik, Managing Director, Positive Metering Pumps (I) Pvt Ltd has assumed office as Chairman of CII Maharashtra for the year 2021-22. He takes over from Arvind Goel, Managing Director and CEO, Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd. New CII Maharashtra Chairman Mutalik said that we at CII are committed to work with the state government its endeavors and in turn working towards the growth and development of the Industry and the Nation as a whole. Sriram Narayanan is the Vice Chairman of CII Maharashtra State Council for the year 2021-22. Sriram Narayanan is the Managing Director at Endress + Hauser (India) Automation Instrumentation Pvt Ltd.