Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Announces 84,391 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs |

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (Chola) on Friday announced the allotment of 84,391 equity share to employees as stock options under the employees stock option scheme, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹2 each.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Shares

The shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance on Friday at 1:54 pm IST were at ₹1,160.80, up by 0.87 percent.

